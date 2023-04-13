‘Love Again’ soundtrack to feature five new Céline Dion songs; hear the title track now

Columbia Records

As promised, Céline Dion delivered new music Thursday morning, and there’s more to come.

The soundtrack of the romantic comedy Love Again, in which she makes her big-screen debut, will arrive on May 12. It features six of Céline’s past hits — including “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now,” “All By Myself” and “That’s the Way It Is,” as well as five new songs from her. This is Céline’s first new music since her 2019 album Courage.

You can listen to the title track, “Love Again,” co-written by Semisonic‘s Dan Wilson, now. In the song, Céline sings, “The sun will rise again/The storms subside again/This is not the end/And you will love again.” It fits in with the theme of the movie, which is about a woman who finds love again after her fiancé passes away.

“I had a lot of fun doing this movie,” Céline says in a statement. “And to have the privilege of appearing with the beautiful and talented actors Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan in my very first feature film is a gift that I will cherish forever. I think it’s a wonderful feel-good story, and I hope that people will like it, and like the new songs too.”

Here’s the track list of the Love Again soundtrack. The film is in theaters May 5.

“Love Again”

“I’ll Be”

“Waiting On You”

“Love of My Life”

“The Gift”

“It’s All Coming Back to Me Now”

“Orpheus & Eurydice” (Score from Love Again)

“All By Myself”

“Where Does My Heart Beat Now”

“Celine Wisdom” (Score from Love Again)

“A New Day Has Come”

“Courage”

“That’s the Way It Is”

“Love Takes Courage” (Score from Love Again)

