Lots Of Firefighter Babies

The Rancho Cucamonga Fire District in California said nine babies were born to firefighters between March through July of this year.

The fire department had a photo shoot to celebrate and shared the photos on Facebook.

“We couldn’t pass up the opportunity to capture this special moment,” they wrote. “We are thrilled to see our RCFD fire family keep growing!”

The infants were photographed in fire gear and with their firefighter dads.

