Credit: BigStockPhoto

Lots Of Firefighter Babies

September 24, 2019

Nine babies were born to firefighters in The Rancho Cucamonga Fire District in California.

The Rancho Cucamonga Fire District in California said nine babies were born to firefighters between March through July of this year.

The fire department had a photo shoot to celebrate and shared the photos on Facebook.

“We couldn’t pass up the opportunity to capture this special moment,” they wrote. “We are thrilled to see our RCFD fire family keep growing!”

The infants were photographed in fire gear and with their firefighter dads.

Story and Picture: HERE

Follow Warm 106.9 on FacebookTwitter and Instagram @warm1069

 

About Laurie Hardie

Laurie is a rare Seattle-born Native. She has raised her children, but as a working mom knows how important it is to look and feel your best. She currently volunteers with Queen It’s a New Day, a non-profit organization in Everett, giving women a hand up to feel great inside and out. As a published author and life coach, Laurie is WARM’s Afternoon Traffic host with the philosophy of…” traffic is a lot like life, sometimes you have a speed –limit drive and sometimes you hit a slow-down or detour, but with the right guidance and information, we can all get through it together”.
Copyright © 2019 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.