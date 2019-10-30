Looking for a unique way to celebrate the day after Halloween?

North America’s longest pedestrian suspension bridge invites you to toss an old pumpkin 150 feet to the ground.

The day after Halloween, visitors can take their old pumpkins to Gatlinburg Tennessee SkyBridge and

throw it off the swaying bridge for five extra dollars. 100% of the proceeds will go to the Sevier County Food Ministry.

THEN

The SkyBridge will have a grand finale pumpkin toss where more than 100 people will line

the SkyBridge and throw pumpkins at the same time.

A GREAT fundraiser idea…hmmmm where can we do that here?

