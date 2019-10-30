SCredit: BigStockPhoto

Looking for a unique way to celebrate the day after Halloween?

October 30, 2019

North America’s longest pedestrian suspension bridge invites you to toss an old pumpkin 150 feet to the ground.

The day after Halloween, visitors can take their old pumpkins to Gatlinburg Tennessee SkyBridge and

throw it off the swaying bridge for five extra dollars. 100% of the proceeds will go to the Sevier County Food Ministry.

THEN

The SkyBridge will have a grand finale pumpkin toss where more than 100 people will line

the SkyBridge and throw pumpkins at the same time.

A GREAT fundraiser idea…hmmmm where can we do that here?

Rest of the story: HERE

Follow Warm 106.9 on FacebookTwitter and Instagram @warm1069

About Laurie Hardie

Laurie is a rare Seattle-born Native. She has raised her children, but as a working mom knows how important it is to look and feel your best. She currently volunteers with Queen It’s a New Day, a non-profit organization in Everett, giving women a hand up to feel great inside and out. As a published author and life coach, Laurie is WARM’s Afternoon Traffic host with the philosophy of…” traffic is a lot like life, sometimes you have a speed –limit drive and sometimes you hit a slow-down or detour, but with the right guidance and information, we can all get through it together”.
Copyright © 2019 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.