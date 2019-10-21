Look Up Overnight~Orionid Meteors

You’ll want to look up at the sky Monday/tonight.

Scientists say you should expect to see a dazzling show.

This year’s Orionid meteor shower will reach its peak Monday night to Tuesday morning.

as “one of the most beautiful showers of the year.” The Orionid meteors are well-known for their “brightness” and “speed.”

The best place to view the meteor shower will be to find an area away from a city or street lights,

according to . Be sure to bring a blanket, sleeping bag or lawn chair.

“Lie flat on your back with your feet facing southeast if you are in the Northern Hemisphere or northeast if you are in the Southern Hemisphere, and look up, taking in as much of the sky as possible. In less than 30 minutes in the dark, your eyes will adapt and you will begin to see meteors,” according to NASA.

The meteor shower comes from Comet Halley, which sheds ice and rocky dust into space when it returns to the inner solar system.

The dust grains become the Orionids in October, if they collide with the Earth’s atmosphere.

According to NASA, Comet Halley takes about 76 years to orbit the sun once.

The last time the comet was seen by observers was in 1986 and it won’t enter the inner solar system again until 2061.

Full Story: HERE

Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069