Look Up For The Worm Supermoon Tonight!

Clear skies in the forecast this evening so it should be a pretty cool sight!

This month, the full moon is also known as the worm moon.

March’s full moon will reach peak fullness at 1:48 p.m. EDT Monday, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac. “So look for the spectacularly bright moon as it rises above the horizon this evening.

This year, the March full moon will also be the first of three straight full-moon supermoons and the year’s second-closest full moon overall.