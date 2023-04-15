Look Out Snoopy You’ve Got Some Competition

Snoopy has a twin!

Everyone’s favorite cartoon pooch now has a real-life replica after a dog has gone viral for its eerie resemblance to the “Peanuts” character.

Bayley, a black and white Mini Sheepadoodle, sports a pair of black ears and a large black snout on top of her mostly white-coated body, making her a dead ringer for Snoopy.

The sheepadoodle has gained attention this week after Doodles Dog Club featured the canine alongside the cartoon dog claiming the pooch is going viral for the similarities.

“Meet Bayley.Sheepadoodle, the spitting Image of Snoopy,” read the caption on the post, which has been like over 1 million times. “With those big ears and that button nose, Bayley is the perfect real-life version of our favorite cartoon dog.”

Bayley.sheepdog, the account that features Snoopy’s doppelganger, has over 157,000 followers as of Thursday morning and shares the cute dog posing for various photos and videos, while many different sound effects play in the background.

Full Story and Pics: HERE

Video: HERE

Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069