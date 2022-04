Those of you who are parents know that the song Baby Shark is the most watched YouTube video of all-time and has been suffered through more than ten billion times.

So Jimmy got in touch with

Katy Perry and they put their heads together to write the next most popular children’s song of all!!

Are you kids ready to POTTY?

Clap your hands and stomp your feet

Give me somethin’ good to eat

Yum yum

Nom nom

Toot toot

Poop

