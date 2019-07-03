Credit: BigStockPhoto

Long Long Holiday Ferry Lines

July 3, 2019

The longest wait times for vehicles are likely to be at the Edmonds, Kingston, Mukilteo and Clinton terminals.

Prepare to wait awhile if driving onto a state ferry over the Independence Day holiday weekend

as more than half a million people pass through Washington State Ferries’ terminals and vessels Wednesday, July 3, through Monday, July 8.

The busiest sailings will likely be in the westbound direction Wednesday, July 3, then eastbound Friday, July 5,

and Saturday, July 6, as travelers return from their Independence Day getaways.

More info: HERE

Follow Warm 106.9 on FacebookTwitter and Instagram @warm1069

About Laurie Hardie

Laurie is a rare Seattle-born Native. She has raised her children, but as a working mom knows how important it is to look and feel your best. She currently volunteers with Queen It’s a New Day, a non-profit organization in Everett, giving women a hand up to feel great inside and out. As a published author and life coach, Laurie is WARM’s Afternoon Traffic host with the philosophy of…” traffic is a lot like life, sometimes you have a speed –limit drive and sometimes you hit a slow-down or detour, but with the right guidance and information, we can all get through it together”.
Copyright © 2019 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.