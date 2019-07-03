Long Long Holiday Ferry Lines

The longest wait times for vehicles are likely to be at the Edmonds, Kingston, Mukilteo and Clinton terminals.

Prepare to wait awhile if driving onto a state ferry over the Independence Day holiday weekend

as more than half a million people pass through Washington State Ferries’ terminals and vessels Wednesday, July 3, through Monday, July 8.

The busiest sailings will likely be in the westbound direction Wednesday, July 3, then eastbound Friday, July 5,

and Saturday, July 6, as travelers return from their Independence Day getaways.

More info: HERE

Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069