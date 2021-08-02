Lollapalooza cancels DaBaby’s scheduled performance following controversial remarks

Jackie Dimailig

Following his controversial remarks at Rolling Loud Miami a week ago, DaBaby lost his Lollapalooza gig.

The 29-year-old rapper was scheduled to perform at the Chicago music festival on Sunday, but just before the event began, organizers announced that he would not take the stage.

Sharing the news on social media, the statement read, “Lollapalooza was founded on diversity, inclusivity, respect, and love. With that in mind, DaBaby will no longer be performing at Grant Park tonight.”

Being axed from Lollapalooza is just the latest backlash that DaBaby has faced following the controversial HIV/AIDS remarks he made during his performance at Rolling Loud Miami, where he declared, “If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that’ll make you die in two or three weeks, put your cellphone light in the air.”

Artists including Dua Lipa, Demi Lovato, Madonna and Elton John have since openly criticized DaBaby’s comments, while others like T.I. and Boosie have come to his defense. DaBaby has since apologized for his statement.

Shortly after DaBaby was dropped from Lolla, New York’s Governors Ball canceled his performance at the September festival.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.