Local Seattle Area Restaurants Step Up to Help Others During the Coronavirus Shut Down

Seattle has been hit hard by the Coronavirus pandemic and local restaurants have been on the front lines, with multiple restaurants closing or having to lay off their entire staff while others have been able to pivot to serving their customers via take-out or delivery. Faced with this uncertainty, it would be easy for the average restaurant to bunker down and try to stay afloat, but instead, multiple Seattle area restaurants are stepping up and helping feed hungry families and first responders.

Profiled in the Seattle Times last week, Frelard Tamales’ “free lunch for kids” program is helping deliver as many as 200 meals to hungry kids every day around Green Lake.

According to the Times, “The tamale shop has been at it for a couple of weeks now. Earlier this month, they gave away roughly 180 tamales to patient-facing health care workers before switching their focus to hungry schoolchildren.”

Javier Hernández, father of Frelard’s co-owner Osbaldo Hernández, is just happy to be helping the community saying, “If the moms just want to come, they can, no questions. If they say they have two kids, we’ll give you two meals.”

Multiple other restaurants are also helping out: