Local Seattle Area Restaurants Step Up to Help Others During the Coronavirus Shut Down

Seattle has been hit hard by the Coronavirus pandemic and local restaurants have been on the front lines, with multiple restaurants closing or having to lay off their entire staff while others have been able to pivot to serving their customers via take-out or delivery. Faced with this uncertainty, it would be easy for the average restaurant to bunker down and try to stay afloat, but instead, multiple Seattle area restaurants are stepping up and helping feed hungry families and first responders.
Profiled in the Seattle Times last week, Frelard Tamales’ “free lunch for kids” program is helping deliver as many as 200 meals to hungry kids every day around Green Lake.
According to the Times, “The tamale shop has been at it for a couple of weeks now. Earlier this month, they gave away roughly 180 tamales to patient-facing health care workers before switching their focus to hungry schoolchildren.”
Javier Hernández, father of Frelard’s co-owner Osbaldo Hernández, is just happy to be helping the community saying, “If the moms just want to come, they can, no questions. If they say they have two kids, we’ll give you two meals.”
Multiple other restaurants are also helping out:
- Cafe Flora and Renee Erickson’s Sea Creatures restaurant group (which includes The Whale Wins, The Walrus & the Carpenter, Barnacle, Bar Melusine, Bateau, and General Porpoise Doughnut & Coffee), are providing meals and groceries to staff and their families. Customers dining (via take out or delivery) can donate meals as well or help raise money for the Seattle Public Schools Superhero Fund.
- Kizuki Ramen is giving a free rice bowl with pork or chicken to any school age children at all Seattle locations.
- Musang has converted to a “Community Kitchen” offering free Filipino beef stew mechado and other comfort food to families in need.
- In Woodenville, The Herbfarm has been donating meals to Overlake, Evergreen, Kaiser Permanente, Virginia Mason, UW Medical Center, and Swedish Hospitals. They are accepting donations to allow them to keep donating additional meals.
- Taste of India donated meals for 100 people from the UW virology staff and is looking for additional ways to help those in need. Those in need can reach out directly to owner Mohammad Arfan Bhatti.
- Atrium Kitchen has been busy providing meals for up to 60 senior citizens that live at the market.