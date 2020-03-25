Local Restaurants with Take Out / Delivery

Local Restaurants

Looking for the best local and national food that’s available for takeout and delivery? We are working on building the ultimate list. And be sure to be on the look for free delivery from many local restaurants via UberEats, GrubHub, Doordash.

Looking for more restaurants? Check out Support Seattle on Instagram!

Pizza

Zeek’s Pizza

No contact delivery available. Order online! Hours vary by location. Find yours at https://zeekspizza.com/

Pagliacci Pizza

No contact pick-up or delivery. Order online! Delivery available from 4-11pm on weekdays, and open for delivery until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays. In-store hours vary by location. Find yours at https://www.pagliacci.com/locations/category/all

The Rock Wood Fired Pizza

Offering pickup, delivery and curbside delivery. Visit their website for additional details: https://www.therockwfp.com/

Chicken

Ezell’s Chicken

Hours vary by location. Free delivery available on some third-party apps! More info at: https://ezellschicken.com/locations/

Heaven Sent Chicken

Carry-out orders are available! Please call ahead.

Mon-Sat: 11am – 8:30pm & Sunday: 11am – 8pm

Everett: 425-267-9672

Lake City: 206-363-1167

https://www.heavensentfriedchicken.com/

Bok a Bok

Pickup and Delivery options available. Hours vary by location. More info at: http://www.bokabokchicken.com/

Sandwiches/Salads

Homegrown

Order online for pick-up and delivery. Hours vary by location. More info at: http://www.eathomegrown.com/order

Evergreens

Delivery and online pick-up only. Free or reduced cost delivery available through DoorDash, Post Mates, and caviar. Hours vary by location. More info at: https://evergreens.com/

Burgers

Dick’s Drive-In

Order at the counter or get it delivered through DoorDash! Open 10:30am-2am 7 days a week! Find your nearest location at https://www.ddir.com/locations/

Mexican Food

Cactus

Some locations temporarily closed. Delivery and take-out options still available at some locations. Hours vary. More info at: https://cactusrestaurants.com/

Agave

Located in Redmond and Kent Station, take-out and delivery options available. Take-out available through Door Dash. More info at: http://agaverest.com/

Asian Foods

Bai Tong

Thai Food located in Redmond, Issaquah, Capitol Hill, and Tukwila. Pickup and Delivery options available. Delivery also available on third-party apps. More info at: https://www.baitongrestaurant.com/

Pho Than Brothers

Seattle, Bellevue, and Lynnwood locations. Call ahead to pick up. More info at: http://thanbrothers.com/#/

Din Tai Fung

U-Village, Seattle and Lincoln Square, Bellevue locations only open for take-out and delivery. Delivery available through Doordash, and Postmates. More info at: https://dintaifungusa.com/locations.html

Other Local Favorites

The Bellevue Collection

Every time you order take-out from one of our restaurants, The Bellevue Collection will donate two meals to Bellevue LifeSpring’s emergency response program, feeding students in our community. Your order placed now through April 24 will support the impacted children and their families in our area. Get more information at: https://bellevuecollection.com/eats-take-out

Participating restaurants at The Bellevue Collection:

Castilla

Central Bar + Restaurant

Din Tai Fung

Joey Bellevue

Maggiano’s Little Italy

MIX Poke Bar

Needs Deli Merchantile

P.F. Chang’s China Bistro

Pressed Juicery

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse

Thai Kitchen Bird Pepper

The Cheesecake Factory

John Howie Steak

Incredible deals on wine as well as a robust curbside pick-up menu. It would be perfect for a quarantine birthday or anniversary dinner. More info at: https://johnhowiesteak.com/

Seastar

Seastar is bringing fresh Sushi platters and family meals to their curbside service. More info at: https://seastarrestaurant.com/

Beadslee Public House

Food available for curbside OR delivery through Uber Eats and Grub Hub. Crowlers and Growler fills are also available. More info at: https://beardsleeph.com/

HB Beverage Co

No need to leave your automobile. Just park, order online, and provide your stall number in the notes and they will bring your order to your car. More info at: https://www.hbbev.co/

Sano Cafe

Delivering superfoods, fresh juice, elixirs, salads, acai bowls, smoothies, espresso, and more via Postmates More into at: https://www.thesanocafe.com/

National Restaurants

Burgers

McDonald’s

Drive-thrus open. Hours vary by location. $0 delivery fees through DoorDash and UberEats (on orders of $15 or more). Find your nearest location at https://www.mcdonalds.com/us/en-us/restaurant-locator.html

Wendy’s

Drive-thrus open. Hours vary by location. Free Delivery through Grubhub & Postmates (on orders of $10 or more). Find your nearest location at https://order.wendys.com/location?site=find

Jack in The Box

Drive thrus open. Delivery available through third-party apps. Hours vary by location. More info at: https://www.jackinthebox.com/locations

Red Robin

Place a to-go order online or through the app. Delivery available through third-party apps. Hours vary by location. More info at: https://www.redrobin.com/find-us/

Applebee’s

Order online for orders to-go! Sign up for their e-club to get a free appetizer with your order! Hours vary by location. More info at: https://www.applebees.com/en/restaurants

Mexican/American

Taco Time

Drive-thrus open. Order ahead on your phone. Hours vary by location. More info at: https://tacotimenw.com/find-us/

Taco Bell

Drive-thrus open. Hours vary by location. More info at: https://www.tacobell.com/locations

Chipotle

Free delivery (on orders over $10). Order ahead on the app or online for pick up. Hours vary by location. Find yours at: https://chipotle.com/order

Qdoba

Order online. Curbside pickup option available. Delivery available through third-party apps. Hours vary by location. More info at:https://www.qdoba.com/locations

Sandwiches

Jimmy Johns

Use their app to get free sides and other rewards, order ahead for pick up, and check out their FreakyFast delivery! Some locations also have drive-thrus! Hours vary by location: https://www.jimmyjohns.com/find-a-jjs/

Jersey Mikes

Free Delivery through their app! Or order ahead to pick up! Hours vary by location. Find your nearest store at: https://www.jerseymikes.com/locations

Subway

Free delivery available through Postmates, Grubhub, UberEats, and DoorDash with code “SubwayNow”. Order ahead online or through the app for pick up. Hours vary by location, find yours at https://www.subway.com/en-US/FindAStore

Panera

Order online for rapid pickup or delivery. Drive-thru options are available at some locations. Hours vary by location. More info at: https://www.panerabread.com/en-us/home.html

Pizza

MOD Pizza

Order online to pick-up in store. Hours vary by location. More info at: https://modpizza.com/

Domino’s

Order online for Delivery or Carryout. Hours vary by location: find yours at https://www.dominos.com/en/

Papa John’s

No contact delivery available! Order now for pickup or delivery. More info at: https://locations.papajohns.com/united-states

Pizza Hut

Contactless delivery and pickup available! Hours vary by location. Order now for pickup or delivery. More info at: https://www.pizzahut.com/index.php?locator=#/find-a-hut

Papa Murphy’s Take-n-Bake Pizza

Get some of your favorite ready to bake pizzas. Delivery options available through third-party apps. Hours vary by location, find yours at https://www.papamurphys.com/

Chicken

Chick-fil-a

Mobile ordering and drive-thrus open. Find your location at https://www.chick-fil-a.com/locations

Popeyes

Free Delivery available! Order online for pickup too. Hours vary by location. Find yours at https://www.popeyes.com/store-locator

Buffalo Wild Wings

Delivery and To-Go options available. Tuesday Buy One/Get One deals! Hours vary by location, find your location at https://www.buffalowildwings.com/en/locations/

Wing-Stop

Delivery and Carryout options available. Hours vary by location. https://www.wingstop.com/order

Other Favorites

Panda Express

Take-out, Delivery, and Drive-thru options available. Hours vary by location. More info at: https://www.pandaexpress.com/userlocation

P.F. Changs

Free Delivery! Orders for to-go and curbside pickup are also available. Hours vary by location, find yours at https://www.pfchangs.com/locations/us.html

Starbucks

Drive-thrus available at several locations. Hours vary by location. In-store locations are closed. Grocery store locations are open. Delivery available through Uber Eats. Find more info at https://www.starbucks.com/store-locator

Olive Garden

Order online and pick up from your car. Free delivery for your family! (orders over $75). Hours vary by location. Find yours at https://www.olivegarden.com/locations/location-search