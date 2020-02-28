Credit: YouTube

Local Non Profit Celebrated on Kelly Clarkson Show

February 28, 2020

Krista Linden founder of Step By Step in Puyallup, WA  suprised on Kelly Clarkson show.

I was fortunate to interview Krista on our Spotlight podcast in February.

Step by Step is an orginaization that helps moms have healthy babies, right here in the Pacific Northwest.

Their newest indeavor is a restaurant Farm 12 for the moms to work at and serve the community.

Rachel, a mother who was served by Step by Step, wanted to share her gratitude to Krista for all her support!

Beautiful Story.

