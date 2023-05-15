Lizzo’s Dream Come True

Season 34 of the Simpson’s features Lizzo, it airs May 21st.
Every Icon has been on @thesimpsons — now I (Lizzo) can add my name to the list! Thank you to the whole team for making this a dream come true 💖 (yes I’m wearing @yitty and playing @sashabefluting ) !!!!
Lizzo first teased an upcoming cameo on The Simpsons in February, and Entertainment Weekly reported at the time that her appearance would take place during the iconic animated series’ Season 34 finale. The finale is slated for this Sunday, May 21, so Lizzo heightened the anticipated by sharing a clip.