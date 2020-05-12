‘Lizzie McGuire’ cast reunites for virtual table reading to raise money for COVID-19 charities

The Walt Disney Company/Image Group LA via Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Fans of Lizzie McGuire were in for a real treat thanks to Hilary Duff. To benefit COVID-19 front line workers, the show’s star rallied her former cast members on Monday to reunite for a virtual table read of one the series’ most memorable episodes.

Lizzie McGuire celebrates its 20th anniversary next year, but due to the pandemic, the 32-year-old wanted to bring some much-needed cheer to fans and pass it forward to those braving the front lines by resurrecting the infamous bra episode: “Between a Rock and a Bra Place.”

“We could not stop laughing reading lines from tween us,” captioned Duff in the Instagram Live video. “This is the first time we were all “together-ish” in almost 18 years!”

She also begged fans to excuse the casts’ rusty singing voices.

Duff rallied fans to support the charities Frontline Responders’ Fund, No Kid Hungry, Baby2Baby, Support + Feed, L.A. Food Bank and New York Food Bank before diving into the nostalgia.

“There’s no better way to cure boredom and to provide a little bit of entertainment for everyone stuck at home,” she cracked before kicking off the episode, which aired May 11, 2001.

Duff credited Jake Thomas, her on-screen little brother, for inspiring the hilariously delightful reunion.

Besides Thomas, who played Matt, she also welcomed her on-screen parents Hallie Todd (Jo) and Robert Carradine (Sam) along with Adam Lamberg (Gordo,) Lalaine (Miranda,) Davida Williams (Claire,) Ashlie Brillault (Kate) and Kyle Downes (Larry.) In addition, series’ writers Nina and Jeremy Bargiel along with Bob Thomas joined in for some hilarious commentary.

Mostly, the brother-sister duo explained that the famous episode was somewhat controversial for the Disney Channel, explaining that they were allowed to only say “bra” twice and couldn’t show one on screen.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.