Living Through History

Today’s podcast happened to be taped as protestors were violently invading the US Capitol

Building during what, in most presidential election years,

is a rather mundane event: counting electoral college ballots.

Join Coach Laurie, Anna, and Claire as we break down the happenings in Real Time.

We also review the Top Ten TV shows of 2020 including the surprising

hit “The Queen’s Gambit” and how it’s made it hard to find a chess set these days!

Plus, can you tell the difference between bottled water brands while blindfolded?

And we have some great news about one of the original cohosts of our Podcast!

All that and a must-see TikTok for Cat People!

