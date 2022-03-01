Live Nation unveils its exclusive Lawn Pass option that’ll allow fans to catch up to 40 shows this summer

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

With more and more artists coming out with a summer tour, Live Nation is making sure you get to see as many as possible. Their all-new Lawn Pass allows concertgoers to attend shows at their venue of choice throughout summer 2022.

A Lawn Pass ticket allows you to attend up to 40 concerts this summer at one of a select number of Live Nation amphitheaters for a total of $199, plus fees.

The promoter says Lawn Pass not only will allow fans to catch concerts at their local selected music venue, they will also be able to access some select sold-out shows. “Each Lawn Pass purchaser will receive a custom personalized credential with their name that serves as their ticket on each show day,” Live Nation says, adding that the pass is good up to 40 shows.

The Lawn Pass will allow concertgoers to check out Goo Goo Dolls, Josh Groban, Backstreet Boys, OneRepublic, Rod Stewart, Santana, EWF, Tears for Fears, Steely Dan and many others at their local venues, with more artists to be announced.

Only a limited number of Lawn Passes will be available per venue and go on sale today, March 1, at 10 a.m. PT at LawnPass.LiveNation.com on a first-come-first-serve basis. Check out the website to find eligible venues and artists.

