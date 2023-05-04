Live Nation is bringing back its $25 Concert Week deal for Pink, Maroon 5, Matchbox Twenty and more

Courtesy Live Nation

After all the headlines about people paying too much money for concert tickets, this is welcome news: Live Nation is bringing back its Concert Week, where you can buy tickets to see superstar acts this summer for just $25 a ticket.

Even better, that’s $25 all-in — all the fees are built into the cost. Beyond the $25 all you’ll have to pay is the tax that’s applicable in the city, state and venue.

Among the acts whose shows you can get tickets to: Maroon 5, Pink, Matchbox Twenty, Seal, Janet Jackson, Bebe Rexha, Charlie Puth, Pentatonix, Goo Goo Dolls, Shania Twain, Lionel Richie & Earth, Wind & Fire, Boy George & Culture Club and Howard Jones, Bryan Adams and Anita Baker.

Here’s how you can get in on the deal: Between May 10 and May 16, go to LiveNation.com/ConcertWeek for the full list of concerts available. Once you find one you like, select the “Concert Week Promotion” ticket type, add it to your cart and you’re good to go. The general onsale runs May 10 at 10 a.m. ET through Thursday, May 16, at 11:59 p.m. ET, or while supplies last.

There are also a few presales. The Verizon one starts May 9 at 10 a.m. ET — visit Verizon Up to find out how to access it. Rakuten members have a presale starting May 9 at 10 a.m., as well; you have to sign up for Rakuten to get the presale access code.

Meanwhile, Hilton Honors members can use their points to pay for all or part of their tickets — visit the program’s website to find out how.

