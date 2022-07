Little Bit Therapeutic Riding Center invites you to play in the 3 rd Annual Links for Little Bit golf tournament on Monday, August 1 at The Plateau Club in Sammamish. All proceeds will support the Little Bit mission serving people with disabilities. Form a team of four, a team of two, or register individually. All playing abilities are welcome for a spectacular day on the green. Business teams are encouraged to wear their company logo. Learn more and register today at littlebit.org/events/golf.