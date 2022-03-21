Listen to the song Michael Bolton is competing with in the ‘American Song Contest’

Chris Haston/NBC

For NBC’s American Song Contest, debuting tonight, artists representing all 50 U.S. states, plus five territories and the District of Columbia, will compete to win America’s votes for the best song. Representing the great state of Connecticut is none other than Michael Bolton, and his entry in the contest is available for you to check out now.

The song is called “Beautiful World” — an upbeat, positive song about looking forward to a brighter tomorrow. Michael sings, “All our needs, our hopes and our dreams, still waiting on an open door/I see a spark of light in the dark we’ll be stronger than before.”

“We gotta love like we’ve never been hurt/we’ve gotta rise like we’ve never been burned/and after all of the lessons we’ve learned, we’re gonna make this a beautiful world,” Michael sings. Later in the song, he spells it out: “When we come together/everything’s gonna be much better.”

Michael will be among 11 artists who will perform their original songs tonight for the live studio audience, the viewers, and hosts Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg. If that seems an odd pairing, it turns out the two first met nearly 20 years ago.

Kelly tells Entertainment Tonight, “Well, I don’t remember what award show it was, but it was a long time ago. It was early 2000s, right after I ended up winning Idol, and I was performing at a show and [Snoop and I] passed each other and he said my name…I was like, ‘You know my name?’ I was freaking out. I thought it was so cool.”

NBC’s American Song Contest premieres tonight at 8 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.