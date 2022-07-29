Listen to Selena’s posthumous new single “Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti”

Arlene Richie/Getty Images

It’s been 27 years since we tragically lost Selena, but fans can finally hear her voice again in a new song, “Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti.”

The track, which dropped at midnight, serves as the first taste of Selena’s just-announced posthumous album MOONCHILD Mixes. The upcoming record is filled with songs she recorded between the ages of 13 and 16.

“Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti” was written by Ricky Vela, who was part of the Selena y Los Dinos band and was also behind her smash hit “No Me Queda Más.” While versions of this song have been online for years, this is a completely remastered track that Selena’s team says captures her “energy and charisma.”

Although it has been nearly 40 years since Selena originally recorded “Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti” and the other songs appearing on MOONCHILD Mixes, her brother, Abraham Quintanilla Jr., says new technology has allowed him to breathe new life into his sister’s music. He produced the upcoming work.

“I’m really excited about Selena’s new album,” the award-winning singer shared in a statement. “I feel it gives fans the opportunity to listen to Selena’s humble beginnings that were recorded originally on vinyl and now remixed with a fresh sound.”

Selena’s sister, Suzette, previewed the forthcoming album. “Very emotional and powerful to hear Selena as if she was just in the studio,” she said. “Legends never die … they live on and in Selena’s case … through her music.”

MOONCHILD Mixes arrives August 26 and is available now to presave.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.