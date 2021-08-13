Listen to Dua Lipa & Elton John mash up four of his songs in new dance remix “Cold Heart”

Interscope

Earlier this week, Elton John and Dua Lipa teased their joint single, “Cold Heart,” and from a snippet, it sounded like a mashup of two Elton singles: 1990’s “Sacrifice” and the 1972 classic, “Rocket Man.” “Cold Heart” is now out and it turns out the track, created by Australian dance duo Pnau, is actually a mashup of four Elton songs.

In addition to “Sacrifice” and “Rocket Man,” the song also includes snippets of Elton’s 1983 single “Kiss the Bride” and a 1976 track called “Where’s the Shoorah?”

In the track, Elton sings the “Sacrifice” line, “Cold, cold heart/hard done by you/Some things look better baby/Just passing through.” Then Dua follows by singing a line from “Rocket Man” — “And I think it’s gonna be a long, long time ’til touchdown brings me ’round again to find/I’m not the man they think I am at home” — plus a line from “Kiss the Bride”: “And this is what I should have said/I thought it but I kept it hid.”

Elton and Dua have been friends since last year, when they performed at each other’s events. He reached out to her to work on “Cold Heart.”

“Having the opportunity to spend time with Dua, albeit remotely has been incredible,” Elton says in a statement. “She’s given me so much energy. She’s a truly wonderful artist, and person, absolutely bursting with creativity and ideas.”

Dua adds, “Ever since we first ‘met’ online, we totally clicked. Elton is such an inspirational artist and also has the naughtiest sense of humor – a perfect combination. It has been an absolute honor and privilege to collaborate on this track with him.”

A trippy animated video for “Cold Heart,” featuring cartoon versions of Elton and Duo, is streaming now.

