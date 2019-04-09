Credit: Warm 106.9

Listen & Learn: Why AJ is STILL Afraid to Rideshare

This week, we learn that Christmas is apparently turning into a year long celebration, why you should NEVER stick a chainsaw down your pants, robo calls are getting sneakier and sneakier, and just ONE MORE reason why AJ (the stubborn and scared one) is probably never going to call for a rideshare anytime soon. All of that and MORE random fun on the Listen and Learn Podcast.

AJ Battalio, the wide-awake voice of your morning commute, and Anna D, behind-the-WARM-scenes somewhat extraordinaire, are hopping on the PODCAST BANDWAGON to give you the best half hour they’ve got. Follow them for trending news stories, quirky sound effects, and off-the-cuff conversation that they swear was definitely not planned. 

Subscribe on iTunes
Subscribe on Google Podcasts
RSS Feed
Download Episode

About Warm 106.9

Today's Music Variety fuels the sing-along-soundtrack that keeps the innovative workplaces in the Seattle area inspired with songs from the 80's through today. Warm cares about the community we live in through deep participation in hundreds of annual events that focus on women and families.
Copyright © 2019 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.