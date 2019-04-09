Listen & Learn: Why AJ is STILL Afraid to Rideshare

This week, we learn that Christmas is apparently turning into a year long celebration, why you should NEVER stick a chainsaw down your pants, robo calls are getting sneakier and sneakier, and just ONE MORE reason why AJ (the stubborn and scared one) is probably never going to call for a rideshare anytime soon. All of that and MORE random fun on the Listen and Learn Podcast.
AJ Battalio, the wide-awake voice of your morning commute, and Anna D, behind-the-WARM-scenes somewhat extraordinaire, are hopping on the PODCAST BANDWAGON to give you the best half hour they’ve got. Follow them for trending news stories, quirky sound effects, and off-the-cuff conversation that they swear was definitely not planned.