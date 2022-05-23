Listen & Learn (or Not) BABY FORMULA SHORTAGE 2022! GOT MILK?

The baby formula shortage has gone from an inconvenience to a national crisis real quickly.

These last couple weeks have shown just how complex the shortage is and how there isn’t a seemingly simple formula to solving the problem. Laurie, Claire and Anna D talk about what this crisis reveals about the baby formula industry, as well as some solutions people have come up with lately. Speaking of babies, remember when Karen used to be a popular baby name? Now it’s become a stand-in for offensive behavior of women. Countless TikTok videos are dedicated to ‘Bad Karens’. But what about your family and friends who are really named Karen – having to be associated with the insult even if they are nothing like those memes. We chat about the sad truth that the name Karen was, indeed, hijacked. We give a shout-out to the many wonderful people named Karen that we know…especially Claire’s neighbor Karen, as well as the beloved Karen Carpenter, because, why not? Also, do you feel compelled to finish every single novel you start? We all know life’s too short to finish a book you don’t like, but you’d be surprised how many of us feel guilty about the thought of starting something without finishing it. Could be because the story will redeem itself at some point and you don’t want to miss out. Maybe it’s a sign of strength to slog through a novel you stopped liking after 50 pages. Maybe friends loved it and you feel like you need to keep trying. So go on! Finish that book you’re not all that into…or not.

PODCAST: HERE