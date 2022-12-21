LISTEN & LEARN ON LOSS

Sad news. We lost a dear member of our podcast. You know her as someone who drops in from time to time — her barks and her funny little toenails :'( If you’ve ever lost a pet, then you know how difficult it can be. Claire shares what comes with the loss of a pet and recognizing when “it’s time”. She talks about helping her other pets with their loss, too. Get out your kleenex…but also take notes because this episode may help you help your family pets process/deal/mourn/grieve the loss of another family pet. Rest in peace, the sweetest girl there ever was – Sadie. In music news, we’ve lost music greats including Christine McVie. You will totally enjoy our Mac & McVie hour in this podcast. Or else! — er, we mean, Or Not.
RIP Sadie