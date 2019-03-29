Listen & Learn: AJ Has NEVER Seen a Marvel Movie or Watched Game of Thrones?

We’re back...kinda. Priscilla bails on AJ and we meet the newbie! This week, we chat about parenting concerns, farting in the workplace and why the hell AJ has NEVER seen a Marvel movie or watched Game of Thrones! Listen and Learn...or NOT!
AJ Battalio, the wide-awake voice of your morning commute, and Anna D, behind-the-WARM-scenes somewhat extraordinaire, are hopping on the PODCAST BANDWAGON to give you the best half hour they’ve got. Follow them for trending news stories, quirky sound effects, and off-the-cuff conversation that they swear was definitely not planned.