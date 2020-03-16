Credit: BigStockPhoto

List of Retailers Closing Doors Due to Coronavirus

March 16, 2020

Coronavirus is hitting businesses especially hard.  Governor Jay Inslee ordered all bars, restaurants, movie theaters and gyms closed.  In addition here’s a list of retailers closing doors and reducing hours.CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL LIST

If business closures are affecting your paycheck we’re keeping you in our thoughts.  Hopefully you’ll get some relief soon.

Many grocery stores in Washington State, along with gas stations and banks, not required to close are instead modifying their hours to allow time to clean and re-stock shelves overnight.

About Seth

Avatar
Warm 106.9 now has an honest to goodness live teddy bear in the morning. Seth is a 13 year resident of south Snohomish County and loves his family (wife, 6 year old son, Bernese Mountain Dog puppy and fat old man cat) mountains, water and all things TASTY!
