List of FOODS that DO NOT FREEZE Well.

February 19, 2020

Sure, it may be seem like a ‘no-brainer’ to not freeze things like lettuce,  but it happens.   But there are actually SEVERAL things that won’t freeze well (and things like rice, leave it to TRADER JOES...who really do have the ‘best’ frozen foods).

FOODS THAT DO NOT FREEZE WELL:
  • Cooked egg whites.
  • Cream based soups and sauces.
  • Cucumber.
  • Desserts with meringue.
  • Fried foods (become soggy)
  • Frostings/icing that include raw egg whites.
  • Fully cooked pasta (can be frozen in dishes if undercooked)
  • Fully cooked rice.

