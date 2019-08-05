Lisa Mannheim and the Hirshberg Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer are Fighting Cancer with Bikes [Podcast]

August 5, 2019

Lisa Mannheim is the cofounder of a unique non profit organization: Tour de Pier, and Executive Director for the Hirshberg Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer research. 7 years ago the first Tour de Pier happened in Southern California. This September the first one takes place on the shores of Lake Union, with 100 or more stationary bikes in use for 5 hours, with typically 5 riders/1 hours each. Seattle's love of cycling, and the major commitment to cancer research, make it the ideal place for this event. It happens Saturday, September 14, at Lake Union, but it's very important to register now and get organized. Do so at the website.

www.tourdepier.com/seattle

Inspirational Women is a weekly podcast that features women who are leaders in their field, entrepreneurs, authors or women carving new paths in education, the environment, charities, crime prevention, health care, domestic issues, and youth outreach.

