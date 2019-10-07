Lisa Boucher Author of “Raising the Bottom: Making Mindful Choices in a Drinking Culture” [Podcast]

October 7, 2019

Lisa Boucher is a registered nurse and addresses a critically important life and death subject of women, drinking, and alcoholism. Lisa is the author of "Raising the Bottom: Making Mindful Choices in a Drinking Culture". We are somewhat aware that alcoholism is a disease. Lisa brings a fine tuned view to this subject, speaking from both a personal and a medical point of view. Hers is a compelling story, a compelling case for how we approach this 'social activity'.

www.raisingthebottom.com

Twitter: @LBoucherAuthor

Inspirational Women is a weekly podcast that features women who are leaders in their field, entrepreneurs, authors or women carving new paths in education, the environment, charities, crime prevention, health care, domestic issues, and youth outreach.

