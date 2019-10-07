Lisa Boucher Author of “Raising the Bottom: Making Mindful Choices in a Drinking Culture” [Podcast]

Lisa Boucher is a registered nurse and addresses a critically important life and death subject of women, drinking, and alcoholism. Lisa is the author of "Raising the Bottom: Making Mindful Choices in a Drinking Culture". We are somewhat aware that alcoholism is a disease. Lisa brings a fine tuned view to this subject, speaking from both a personal and a medical point of view. Hers is a compelling story, a compelling case for how we approach this 'social activity'.
Twitter: @LBoucherAuthor
