Lionel Richie to be saluted by Gloria Estefan, Boyz II Men, Luke Bryan & more at Gershwin Prize concert

ABC/Eric McCandless

Lionel Richie will be receiving the Library of Congress’ prestigious Gershwin Prize for Popular Song next week, and now we know who’ll be honoring the singer at an all-star tribute concert that’s part of the event.

The March 9 show in Washington, D.C. will feature performances from Gloria Estefan, Boyz II Men, Andra Day, Yolanda Adams, Miguel, country star Chris Stapleton and Lionel’s fellow American Idol judge, country superstar Luke Bryan.

Anthony Anderson will host the concert, and Lionel himself will perform. It’ll air on PBS on May 17 at 9 p.m. ET, as well as on PBS.org and the PBS Video App.

The Gershwin Prize honors a “living musical artist’s lifetime achievement in promoting the genre of song as a vehicle of entertainment, information, inspiration and cultural understanding.” Past recipients include Paul McCartney, Billy Joel, Stevie Wonder, Carole King, Smokey Robinson and Paul Simon.

This is yet another accolade for Lionel, who’s already won an Oscar, a Golden Globe and four Grammy Awards, and is nominated for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.