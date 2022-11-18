Lionel Richie talks Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction: “I’m basically grateful”

Lionel Richie sings “Easy” with Dave Grohl on guitar; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction ceremony will air Saturday, November 19, at 8 p.m. ET on HBO and will stream on HBO Max. Lionel Richie is among this year’s inductees, and at the event earlier this month, he delved more into the honor and what it means to him.

“I started out as a fan, having no blessed idea of this night. And so when you think on where we are, where I am, this is like a couple of universes away from my original beginnings,” Lionel said.

He added that he’s thankful for the recognition, as he’s aware of many artists who’ve worked hard but still aren’t in the Hall of Fame class.

“What I think about is how many artists put their time in and didn’t get to the destination,” he continued. “And so I’m very blessed that I could be here. So I’m kind of — instead of being pumped, I’m basically grateful.”

As with many who’ve made acceptance speeches in front of a crowd, Lionel admitted he meant to say one more thing while accepting his Hall of Fame honor. Taking advantage of the opportunity backstage, he said, “In my speech, I forgot to say these words: Every artist needs a champion.”

At the ceremony, Lionel performed “Hello” and “All Night Long,” and was joined by Foo Fighters front man Dave Grohl for a rendition of The Commodores’ “Easy.”

Duran Duran, Carly Simon, Eurythmics, Pat Benatar, Dolly Parton, Eminem and Judas Priest were also among the inductees into the Hall of Fame this year.

