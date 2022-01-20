Lionel Richie, Stevie Nicks, Melissa Etheridge and more heading to New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage

Listen up, jazz fans, the lineup for New Orleans’ annual Jazz & Heritage Festival has been unveiled and this year is offering a pretty impressive roster.

The talent who will be taking the stage during the week-long event, which runs April 29 to May 8 at the city’s Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots, include big names such as Lionel Richie, Stevie Nicks, Melissa Etheridge, Jimmy Buffett and Kool & The Gang.

Also heading to New Orleans this spring will be Boz Scaggs, Norah Jones, Rickie Lee Jones, Lauren Daigle, Randy Newman and Chris Isaak.

The full lineup was unveiled on the festival’s official website, where you can also scoop up your tickets for the spring concert series. Three day passes that are good for April 29, April 30 and May 1 will run you between $210 to $225 bucks while the four-day weekend pass, for the dates between May 5 and 8, is priced between $260 and $275.

At this time, single-day ticket sales are not being offered but will be announced in the future.

