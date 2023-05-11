Lionel Richie sets Bahamas destination festival Dancing on the Sand with Sheryl Crow and more

Courtesy Vibee

Lionel Richie is going on vacation in November — and he wants you to join him.

The American Idol judge has announced a destination festival event dubbed Dancing on the Sand, which will take place at Atlantis Paradise Island in the Bahamas from November 30 to December 3. Joining him will be Sheryl Crow, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Vanessa Carlton and country star Megan Moroney.

A fan club presale for the event starts May 16; another presale starts May 18 at 10 a.m. ET at dancingonthesand.com. The general onsale date is May 19.

In addition to concerts by all the artists involved, fans will get to attend a hosted conversation with Lionel and exclusive pool parties, one of which is an ’80s-inspired bash. There are also VIP packages, one of which includes a meet-and-greet photo op with Lionel and Sheryl.

In a statement, Lionel says, “I’m beyond excited to spend the weekend with my fans beachside in the Bahamas later this year … so this party will be going All Night Long!”

This is the third live event that Lionel has announced for 2023. Starting August 4, he’ll hit the road with Earth, Wind & Fire for the Sing A Song All Night Long tour. From October 11-21, he’ll be performing his all-new headlining show Lionel Richie: King of Hearts at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas.

