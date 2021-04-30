Lionel Richie recalls being scared “to absolute death” while writing “We Are the World” with Michael Jackson

Bravo

Writing “We Are the World” with Michael Jackson was quite the memorable experience for Lionel Richie.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live Thursday night, Lionel recalled his favorite — or should we say, most terrifying — memory for their unforgettable writing session.

“Well, there’s only one that comes to mind that scared me to absolute death was — we were in Michael’s room trying to write the lyrics to the whole thing and I kept hearing this [hissing] sound and I kept thinking, ‘What the heck is that?'” the American Idol judge told host Andy Cohen. “Well to my right, lying on the floor, I am eye to eye with his albino python!”

He continued, “All I can tell you was — I was screaming like the last horror movie in Hollywood, you understand me? Now, here’s the words that got me. He says, ‘Oh my God, Lionel. I found him. I knew he was in here somewhere.'”

Turns out, the snake had been lost in Michael’s room for the past two weeks.

“We Are the World,” a 1985 charity anthem for African famine relief, featured a star-studded lineup of performers including everyone from Bob Dylan to Ray Charles to Billy Joel.

