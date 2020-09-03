Lionel Richie, Michael Bolton and Billy Ocean featured in season premiere of AXS TV's 'Rock Legends'

When you think of rock legends, Lionel Richie and Michael Bolton probably don’t immediately come to mind. But those two iconic singers, along with Billy Ocean, will be the subject of an upcoming episode of AXS TV’s Rock Legends series.

The series returns for an 11th season on Sunday, October 4 at 8:30 p.m. ET, kicking off with a 30-minute episode called Soul Crooners, featuring Lionel, Michael and Billy.

Other new episodes, which air every Sunday, focus on topics like Teen Idols, Soul R&B, Glam Rock, Doo-Wop, Rockabilly, the New Orleans Sound, and hits produced by Phil Spector.

Here’s the full lineup:

Oct. 4 — Soul Crooners featuring Lionel Richie, Michael Bolton & Billy Ocean

Oct. 11 — Birth of Invention featuring Frank Zappa, Captain Beefhart & King Crimson

Oct. 18 — Teen Idols featuring Frankie Avalon, Bobby Vee & Bobby Darin

Oct. 25 — New Orleans Sound featuring Fats Domino, Little Richard & Dixie Cups

Nov. 1 — Rockabilly featuring the Everly Brothers, Ricky Nelson & Brenda Lee

Nov. 8 — Soul R&B featuring Gladys Knight & the Pips, The Four Tops & Jimmy Ruffin

Nov. 15 — Spector Years featuring The Righteous Brothers, The Ronettes & The Shirelles

Nov. 22 — Glam Rock featuring T-Rex, Mott the Hoople & The Sweet

Nov. 29 — Chicago Blues featuring Bo Diddley, Howlin’ Woolf & Muddy Waters

Dec. 6 — Doo-Wop featuring The Drifters, The Cleftones & The Ink Spots

By Andrea Dresdale

