Lionel Richie, Katy Perry say they’re “excited” to perform at King Charles III’s coronation

ABC/Eric McCandless

Lionel Richie and Katy Perry are keeping mum about their upcoming performances at King Charles III‘s coronation concert this weekend, but they say they’re excited.

Katy, who was named an ambassador for the British Asian Trust’s Children’s Protection Fund for India in 2020 — an organization founded by Prince Charles that aims to tackle the widespread poverty and hardship in South East Asia and helps end child trafficking — said she can’t wait to celebrate Charles and to represent the U.S.

“I think it’s beautiful and it’ll be a real education coming from America and interesting to see all the traditions,” she told Good Morning America.

Richie, who is the first global ambassador and first chairman of the Global Ambassador Group for The Prince’s Trust, another organization created by Charles that seeks to help disadvantaged communities and those facing adversity, said he’s “going to be at everything they could throw at me.”

“I plan on showing off,” he said. “I’m just gonna walk down, and every once in a while they’ll tell me, ‘Mr. Richie, just get out of the aisle the king is coming and the queen.’ I mean, this is just a moment.”

As for what their set lists are looking like, the American Idol judges are keeping that top secret.

“We can’t give you the secret you see, we are bound by the official royal contractors. They don’t give it away,” Richie said. “But it’s gonna be fantastic.”

Perry said that fans may have a good guess as to what she’ll be singing.

“Let’s just say I’ve sang these songs a few times,” she said, adding that she’ll also let Prime Minister Rishi Sunak‘s kids choose songs.

“All I can say [is] lights, camera, action!” Richie added.

