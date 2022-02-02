Lionel Richie is “honored” to be a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominee

ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Lionel Richie has posted his appreciation at the news that he’s now a nominee for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

On Twitter and Instagram, the chart-topping, Grammy and Oscar-winning star wrote, “I’m honored to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame alongside so many other incredibly talented artists. Congratulations to all the nominees!”

Lionel also reminded people that “Fan voting is open now and you can vote every day through April 29 at vote.rockhall.com.” The top five vote-getters in that online poll will make up a “fan ballot,” which will then be included in the voting that will determine which artists will be inducted later this year.

Lionel is one of 17 acts who are nominated this year, including Duran Duran, Pat Benatar, Carly Simon, Dionne Warwick, Dolly Parton, Eurythmics and Devo. Even if he doesn’t get in, he’s getting a nice consolation prize this year: On March 9th, he’ll receive the Library of Congress’ Gershwin Prize for Popular Music during an all-star tribute concert in Washington, D.C. The event airs on PBS May 17.

Meanwhile, Lionel is gearing up for the debut of the 20th season of American Idol, which debuts February 27 on ABC.

