Lionel Richie announces all-new Las Vegas residency show

Lionel Richie is extending his time in Las Vegas.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer has just announced a new set of Las Vegas residency dates at the Encore Theater at the Wynn Las Vegas. He’s changing things up for fans, promising an all-new show, Lionel Richie: King of Hearts.

The new show will debut with six concerts, set for October 11, 13-14, 18 and 20-21.

A ticket presale kicks off Wednesday, April 26, at 10 a.m. local time, with the general sale set for Friday, April 28, at 10 a.m. local time.

A complete list of Richie dates can be found at LionelRichie.com.

