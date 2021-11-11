Lindsey Stirling’s ‘Home for the Holidays’ production coming to movie theaters this holiday season

Courtesy of Lindsey Stirling and Iconic Events

Last year, Lindsey Stirling couldn’t do her annual Christmas tour so instead, she did a special livestream performance called Lindsey Stirling: Home for the Holidays. This year, you will be able to see her live in concert — but you can also catch her in a movie theater near you throughout this holiday season.

Home for the Holidays, now featuring exclusive bonus content, will be shown as a theatrical presentation in cinemas nationwide starting Sunday, November 28, and running through December. You can visit LindseyStirlinginTheaters.com to find out where it’s playing near you, and buy tickets.

Home for the Holidays features Lindsey performing Christmas songs from her album Warmer in the Winter — like “Angels We Have Heard on High” and “Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy” — as well as her hits, in a variety of stylized settings, with costumes, dancers and choreography. At one point, Lindsey even plays while hanging by her hair.

In a statement, Lindsey says she’s “thrilled” that her extravaganza is heading to theaters, adding, “Honestly, I’d love to see the show become part of an annual tradition – experiencing an old favorite while making new memories – which is part of what the holidays are all about. Music is such an important part of the holidays and so is gathering with friends and family.”

If you want to see Lindsey in person, her 2021 holiday tour, The Lindsey Stirling Christmas Program, kicks off November 26 in Memphis, TN and wraps up December 23. Visit Lindseystirling.com/tour for tickets.

