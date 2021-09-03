Lindsey Stirling to mark the end of her Artemis tour with a special virtual concert

Richard Knowles/Moment House

Lindsey Stirling is currently on her Artemis tour of the U.S., and she plans to end the trek with a special virtual show for fans who couldn’t come see her in person.

Tickets for The Artemis Tour: The Digital Experience, which was filmed September 1 at Lindsey’s tour stop in Phoenix, are on sale now via Moment House. The show will stream on September 23 at 9 p.m. ET in North and South America, with other times available in other territories. You can also buy a virtual meet-and-greet, and attend a virtual afterparty with Lindsey the night of the stream.

“Touring this year has been a wild ride, so I’m super excited that with Moment House, everyone across the world can see the Artemis Tour!” says Lindsey in a statement. “We filmed the entire show in my hometown of Phoenix, AZ so you can experience the sparkles, lights, dancing and music from your own home.”

“After we filmed it, we all got off stage and my entire crew, band and dancers did a giant group hug because we were all so proud of what we’d created,” she adds. “I hope you enjoy watching this show as much as we loved performing it.”

The Artemis tour is currently set to wrap up on Friday, September 10, at Milwaukee’s Summerfest.

