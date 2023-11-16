Lindsey Stirling talks new “2.0” holiday tour, and fans in the audience cosplaying as her

Cara Robbins

Lindsey Stirling kicks off her Snow Waltz holiday tour November 16 in Stateline, Nevada. She’s been doing holiday tours for quite a few years now, and she loves that her shows have now become part of her fans’ annual holiday celebrations.

“I really do get so excited when I hear from people that it has become a part of their tradition and that they bring their family every year to the show,” she tells ABC Audio. “I just can’t think of anything more exciting than being a part of somebody’s family memories and traditions … that’s exactly what I always hoped would happen when I started [going] into the Christmas world.”

In the past, Lindsey’s Christmas tours have had their own concepts, but she says this year, she’s just improving on what she did last year. “Since we’re going to a lot of new markets … instead of recreating the whole thing from scratch … we just thought, ‘O.K., where are the little nuts and bolts that we could, like, tidy up a little bit?’ And I’ve just been reworking the costumes … so it’s almost like just a 2.0 version of last year’s tour.”

Speaking of costumes, Lindsey isn’t the only one who’ll be wearing them on tour: Her fans likes to dress up to attend her shows.

“I do think my favorite is when I see someone in, like, a cosplay of one of my music video or tour costumes,” says Lindsey. “I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, they were that inspired or that excited that they recreated something that they felt connected to.'”

“So I do always get really excited when I’m up on stage and I see [them] from the audience and I’m like, ‘Hey, I want to meet that person!,’ she says. “Because that’s what I would have done.”

