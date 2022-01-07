Lindsey Stirling reveals she composed the theme song for ‘Good Sam’

Pictured (L-R): Jason Isaacs as Dr. Rob “Griff” Griffith and Sophia Bush as Dr. Sam Griffith. Photo: Ramona Diaconescu/CBS (C)2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

If the opening theme of the new CBS show Good Sam sounds familiar, that’s because it’s the work of everyone’s favorite dancing violinist, Lindsey Stirling.

Taking to TikTok, the musician posted a pretend conversation she had with the show’s star Sophia Bush about composing an original piece of work just for the medical drama.

“When my good friend Sophia Bush asked me to write the theme song for her new show,” Lindsey captioned the video, which splices together past footage from One Tree Hill and other shows Sophia once starred in as her side of the “conversation.”

“I always wanted to write a theme song,” Lindsey added in the video when pretending to ask Sophia what she wanted the song to sound like, which then jumps to Sophia humming the Batman theme. The Emmy nominee added that Sophia “liked” the final piece, which is a dramatic song filled with soaring, evocative notes.

In Good Sam, Sophia plays Dr. Samantha Griffith, a heart surgeon who becomes chief of surgery after her boss and father, played by Jason Isaacs, falls into a coma.

Catch Lindsey’s theme song — and Good Sam — when it airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.

