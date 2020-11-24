Lindsey Stirling preps Christmas special, "rolls" with the changes to her Thanksgiving plans

At this time of year, Lindsey Stirling would usually be out on a Christmas tour, but instead, she’s plotting a live-stream virtual concert special called Home for the Holidays, taking place December 12. She’ll stop and celebrate Thanksgiving later this week, but due to the pandemic, she says getting together with her family just isn’t happening.

“We just canceled Thanksgiving,” she told ABC Audio. “We were all going to drive in from out of state like we weren’t going to fly [but] all the numbers are spiking.”

So while she’s still hopeful that she’ll get to be with family on Christmas, the “Carol of the Bells” artist will spend Thursday at home. But she won’t be slaving over a hot stove making a huge meal.

“I think I’m just going to attempt the rolls,” she laughs. “That’s my favorite part of Thanksgiving…the rolls. And so I’m like, ‘You know what? I can deal with buying everything else, but I just have to have the homemade rolls.'”

“I could never tackle a full Thanksgiving meal by myself…,” she laughs. “So, I’m like, ‘Rolls. I’m gonna do rolls.'”

Meanwhile, Lindsey’s getting ready for her special, which will feature the kind of huge production she could never do in a live show. It’s a ticketed event, and virtual meet-and-greets were available, but to Lindsey’s surprise, fans snapped them up “in minutes.”

A second round also sold out in minutes, and Lindsay was also surprised to learn how excited fans are about them.

“A lot of times at meet-and-greets, it’s like right before the show…so it’s very much like a hug and a picture and a hello,” she explains. “This is a little more — we get to chat. It’s not about the picture. It’s actually about the moment.”

