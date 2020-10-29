Lindsey Stirling going 'Home for the Holidays' in a livestream Christmas special

Sydney Takeshta

Since Lindsey Stirling‘s annual winter tour isn’t happening this year due to COVID-19, she’s come up with a way to bring the holiday spirit to her fans virtually, with a live-streaming Christmas special.

The violinist and Dancing with the Stars finalist will star in Lindsey Stirling: Home for the Holidays on Saturday, December 12, airing at two different times: 3 p.m. ET and 8 p.m. ET. It’ll then be available on demand to ticket-holders for 72 hours. But according to Lindsey, this isn’t just going to be a regular concert.

“It’s been a hard year and I feel like we all need something to bring us extra joy this holiday season,” Lindsey says in a statement. “So, I decided to create a Christmas special. I didn’t want to merely film a live performance because that would make people wish they could be in the audience.”

“I’ve been working for months to create a special, all-new show that could only ever be done in a filmed setting,” she reveals. “These are theatrics that could never be done on a tour, so the ticket people buy online is actually the best seat in the house!”

The show will feature Lindsey performing along with dancers, fancy sets and multiple costumes, and playing favorites like “Angels We Have Heard on High,” “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” “Let It Snow” and “Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy” — tracks that all appear on her 2017 Christmas album Warmer in the Winter.

Tickets go on sale today at 12 p.m. ET at LindseyStirling.com. A VIP package is also available that includes a virtual meet-and-greet and a variety of other packages include limited-edition merch, a collection of Lindsey’s favorite holiday recipes, behind-the-scenes content and more.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.