Lindsey Stirling announces The Lindsey Stirling Christmas Program tour

Lindsay Fishman

Last year, Lindsey Stirling couldn’t do her annual holiday tour due to the pandemic, so she did a livestream special instead. But this year, the singer/violinist/dancer will be back on the road in person to celebrate the holidays.

The Lindsey Stirling Christmas Program tour kicks off November 26 in Memphis, TN and wraps up December 23 in Jackson, MS. It’ll feature Lindsey performing the songs from her holiday album Warmer in the Winter — which includes the holiday hit “Carol of the Bells” — amid costume changes, dancers and additional spectacles.

“It feels great to be back in the holiday spirit,” Lindsey says in a statement. “Nothing makes me more excited than sharing this time of year with my fans on tour. Christmas is my favorite holiday and to have the ability to perform some of my favorite Christmas classics live on stage again warms my heart.”

Tickets for the Lindsey Stirling Christmas Program tour go sale October 8 at 10 a.m. local time. VIP packages, including meet-and-greets with Lindsey and access to her “Ugly Sweater Christmas Party,” are also available.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.