Linda Ronstadt to receive Legend Award at Hispanic Heritage Awards next month

Linda Ronstadt has a dozen Grammys, a National Medal of the Arts and a Kennedy Center Honor, but next month, she’ll receive a unique tribute.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer will receive the Legend Award at the 33rd annual Hispanic Heritage Awards, airing October 6 on PBS. She’s the latest honoree to be announced, joining Selena Gomez, Jessica Alba and Latin music superstar Bad Bunny.

Jose Antonio Tijerino, president and CEO of the Hispanic Heritage Foundation, says in a statement, “Linda has boldly taken chances throughout her remarkable career jumping across genres, culture and gender barriers, by leaning on her powerful voice, indefatigable spirit, and work ethic.”

“Linda represents so many things to so many people and we’re proud to know that she carries her Mexican and Latino heritage as a source of inspiration,” he adds. “He legacy continues to this day through younger singers and will for generations.”

Among Linda’s musical nods to her Latino and Mexican roots: Her mariachi album Canciones de mi Padre, and her role as the Artistic Director of the San Jose Mariachi and Mexican Heritage Festival in Northern California.

