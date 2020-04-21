Lin-Manuel Miranda launches ‘Hamilton’-inspired educational program for students stuck at home

ABC/Craig Sjodin(NEW YORK) — The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History and Lin-Manuel Miranda’s award-winning phenomenon Hamilton announced today the launch of EduHam at Home, a free digital program for students and their families.

COVID-19’s impact on schools all over the country spurred the launch, says Miranda in a YouTube introduction. “Out of everything that has come from Hamilton, I am most proud of EduHam and of the students who have created their own incredible work from primary sources…I’m thrilled that we can make Hamilton learning a family experience, led by the students at home during this unprecedented time.”

The program lets users “explore the world of Hamilton and America’s founding era together — ultimately creating and performing their own narrative in the form of a song, rap, spoken word, or scene.”

Students are encouraged to share their performances, and select performances will be shared on the Hamilton app, social media, and the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History’s website.

Interested users can register at Gilderlehrman.org/eduhamhome to gain access to the tools they need to make and upload their creations, as well as exclusive interviews and other clips and other materials, both educational and entertaining.

“Over the coming weeks, I’m home just like you,” Miranda says. “So I’m looking forward to seeing the videos you submit to the Hamilton Educational Program website and sharing them with the Hamilton team. Have fun, dive deep, take your shot!” he says, echoing a famous line from the musical.

