Ignore Everybody, Carve Your Own Path, and Live Your Best Life With Author Laura Gassner Otting [Podcast]

Laura Gassner Otting is an entrepreneur, a philanthropic activist--she helped shape AmeriCorps -- and author. Her book: Limitless--How to Ignore Everybody, Carve Your Own Path, and Live Your Best Life" captures in print the work Laura does in the world, working with thousands of leaders at crisis points in their life. Laura consults and is an executive coach. And her book helps us uncover the passion we have and make it work in harmony with the 'work' that we do in the world. As the title says--guiding us in living our best life.

Find out more at www.lauragassnerotting.com