“Light It Up” by Kekla Magoon Illustrates That Every Life Matters

January 12, 2020

Kekla Magoon is an award-winning author of a number of books for young adults–the latest is “Light it Up”, and she’s an incredible storyteller. This book is very insightful and helpful and is timely as we consider both the birthday of The Rev. Martin Luther King whom we honor and recognize next weekend, and of Black History month, which is February. We can gain some insights and awareness for compassion and understanding of recent and current situations, and the will to make a change in our society.

www.keklamagoon.com 

Inspirational Women is a weekly podcast that features women who are leaders in their field, entrepreneurs, authors or women carving new paths in education, the environment, charities, crime prevention, health care, domestic issues, and youth outreach.

About Kate Daniels

Kate Daniels
Kate Daniels is the host of Sunday Morning Magazine and Inspirational Women.
