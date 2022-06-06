cpoungpeth|BigStock

A nationwide lifeguard shortage will affect our summer fun.

Across the US, millions of students are marking the end of another school year and preparing for summer festivities, and likely high on their list is getting some time under the sun.

But a nationwide lifeguard shortage will likely curb those plans for some, as cities around the country take measures to combat the lack of personnel, including keeping some pools and beaches closed.

Have you ever thought about becoming a lifeguard?

Prerequisites for lifeguard training include:

Students must be at least 15 years old by the last day of class.

Qualifications: Students must pass a pre-course swimming skills test prior to taking lifeguarding courses.

This includes a 300-yard swim using front crawl or breaststroke, a 2-minute tread using legs only and the ability to retrieve a 10-lb dive weight from 7 ft deep, surface and swim 20 yds with the weight, using legs only and exit the pool without using a ladder within 100 seconds.

Red Cross has a training:

Flexible training options available. Participants can train in a traditional in-person environment or need the flexibility of blended learning (online courses followed by Instructor-led classes). The multi-hour courses are typically scheduled for a long weekend if eLearning is used or on multiple days if it is entirely onsite. Check with your Training Provider to determine which type of courses they offer and which one might be best for you.

Red Cross Life guard training

I am a swimmer and at my pool life guards range from 16 years old to at least 70 years old. (Or maybe he just looks older!!)

Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069